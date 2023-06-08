Three teens shot in Rochester Wednesday night

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Department is investigating a shooting on Genesee Street.

Police tell News10NBC that three teens were shot — ages 13, 14, and 17 — in Rochester Wednesday night. They say they responded to Genesee Street around 6:50 p.m. and found the 13-year-old female victim with a gunshot wound to her upper body. She was brought to Strong and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say through an interview, it was learned that two more victims were brought to Strong in a private vehicle.

Those two victims — ages 14 and 17 — are both being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say their preliminary investigation shows that the shooting could be related to a car crash on Frost Avenue. Police say there is no danger to the public at this time and that this is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.