Three-time Grammy winners Pentatonix take the stage at CMAC Thursday

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. — Three-time Grammy Award-winning a cappella group Pentatonix takes the stage Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center.

The multi-platinum-selling group has sold more than 10 million albums and became the first a cappella group to have a number one album on the Billboard 200 back in 2015.

Pentatonix will be joined by special guest David Archuleta. There’s still time to get tickets — click here.

