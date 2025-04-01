Thruway Authority announces E-ZPass website and app will be down due to system upgrades

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The E-ZPass website and app will be unavailable for four days starting April 9 as the Thruway Authority upgrades to a new system.

The upgrade is scheduled from Wednesday, April 9 starting at 7 p.m. through Monday, April 14 until 11:59 p.m.

During this period, customers will not be able to access account information, make payments or be able to reach the customer service line. However, E-ZPass devices will continue to work and tolls will be captured as usual.

The Thruway’s Executive Director Frank Hoare said they plan for the app and website to have a more modern design in order to “enhance customer convenience.”

