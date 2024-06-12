Tick season begins: Here’s what to know

BATH, N.Y. — Steuben County Public Health is warning people to be careful as we enter tick season. Not all ticks carry diseases, but it’s very important to avoid the ones that do.

Steuben County offers free tick removal kits that are available for pickup at the Public Health office on East Pulteney Square in Bath.

How to avoid ticks:

To prevent being bitten in the first place, use insect repellent containing 30-percent DEET, wear clothes and shoes that cover your skin, and stay away from heavily wooded or brushy areas where ticks are likely to be found.

What to do if you’re bitten by a tick:

If you find a tick attached to your skin, you can easily remove it with tweezers. After removing it, clean the bite area and your hands with rubbing alcohol or soap and water.

If you develop a rash or a fever within several weeks of the bite, see a doctor. Don’t let ticks bug you this season!

