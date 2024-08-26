Ticketing system glitch leads to free entry for some at New York State Fair

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Some New York State Fair-goers got in for free on Saturday following issues with the fair’s ticketing system.

News10NBC’s Syracuse affiliate reports the ticketing system operated by Etix suffered a nationwide outage. Gate attendants had to verify tickets.

People in line to buy a ticket during the outage were let in for free to keep the line moving after big crowds started growing at entry points.

The issue with Etix has since been resolved.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.