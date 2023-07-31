Tickets go on sale Aug. 7 for RPO’s centennial season performances

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Tickets will go on sale soon for the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra’s star-studded centennial season, which kicks off in September.

This season, the RPO will perform with five-time Grammy-winning soprano Renée Fleming, acclaimed cello player Alisa Weilerstein, and Garth Fagan Dance.

Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 7. You can get tickets online or at RPO Patron Services by calling (585) 454-2100. RPO subscribers have been able to purchase pre-sale tickets since the announcement of the season’s lineup in February. You can see the full RPO concert schedule here.

Renée Fleming will perform during a special pre-season concert on Sept. 9. The performance will mark a homecoming for Fleming, who grew up in the Rochester area and studied at the Eastman School of Music. The program will range from classic standards to grand opera. Fleming will receive a Kennedy Center Honor in December and received a 2018 Tony nomination.

Then, the centennial season celebration officially begins on Sept. 21 and 23, as Maestro Andreas Delfs conducts Beethoven’s Eroica. The performance will feature guest soloist Alisa Weilerstein, a Rochester native who is one of the classical world’s foremost cellists.

Also this season, the RPO will celebrate 30 Years of Jeff Tyzik on Nov. 3. Tyzik is the the RPO’s principal pops conductor and Grammy-winning hometown hero. In addition, Garth Fagan Dance will take the spotlight on January 13, 2024, serving up new choreography for Stravinsky’s ballet The Rite of Spring.

The RPO has held concerts since 1922.