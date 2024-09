ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Tickets are now on sale for the hit musical “Mamma Mia” coming to Rochester this November.

The show will play at the West Herr Auditorium Theatre from November 19 through the 24.

You can purchase tickets online or in person at the Auditorium box office. To buy tickets on line, click here.

