Times Union reports Gov. Hochul plans to apologize to Seneca Nation on behalf of New York

ALBANY, N.Y. – Gov. Kathy Hochul plans to apologize to the Seneca Nation on behalf of New York, according to the Times Union.

Hochul made this commitment last week during a meeting with Seneca Nation President J.C. Seneca. She agreed to visit the Seneca Nation territories in Western New York to apologize for the historical abuses they have endured.

Hochul’s office has not confirmed if she will issue the apology but said they are committed to strengthening the relationship between the Seneca Nation and the state.

