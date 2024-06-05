Tips to protect your heart as cardiovascular disease rates rise

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — By the year 2050, 60% of Americans will be impacted by cardiovascular disease and strokes, according to the American Heart Association (AHA).

A study released Wednesday by the AHA shows the economic impact related to heart disease will triple within the next 30 years. Factors like obesity, smoking, and a less-active lifestyle contribute to heart disease and strokes. However, University of Rochester Medicine Center’s Dr. Neil Gupta says there are things you can do to protect your heart.

“Trying to eat a healthy diet, whether it’s fresh foods over processed foods and limiting your salt intake is also really, really beneficial and crucial for controlling your blood pressure. And I do understand that there are some barriers that I hope our communities can come together, and our government can come together and help underserved communities get healthier food,” Dr. Gupta said.

Dr. Gupta also recommends working out and checking your blood pressure regularly.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.