Tops Friendly Markets partners with local organizations for annual Thanksgiving food drive

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Tops Friendly Markets is teaming up with “United Through Healing and Hope of Monroe County” and “First Student” for this year’s Thanksgiving food drive to support families and neighbors in need.

“Eradicating hunger and improving the quality of life for children and families is at the core of our mission, and that’s one of the many reasons why we partner with these organizations every year for this food drive,” said Tim Schilling with Tops.

“We just want everyone to know that they can stop at Tops and shop and drop it in the bins to donate,” said Clay Harris with Uniting and Healing Through Hope of Monroe County.

The food drive starts this Sunday, October 20 and runs through November 17. Looking to donate? Here are the six participating locations:

Greece – 3507 Mt Read Blvd

Henrietta – 1215 Jefferson Road

Brighton – 1900 South Clinton Avenue

Penfield – 1601Penfield Road

Irondequoit – 999 East Ridge Road

Rochester – 450 West Avenue

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.