Touchdown 10: Monroe takes on Brockport, both teams going in undefeated

BROCKPORT, N.Y. — Monroe High School is taking on Brockport High School Friday night as both teams hope to remain undefeated.

News10NBC’s Ian Mills says this matchup would have looked different last year, with Brockport going 2-6 last season. Monroe lost the State semi finals last season.

Game outlook

Brockport has been relying on their defense heavily, winning 28-21 against Spencerport in the first week and beating up Greece Athena during week two.

As for Monroe, they’re focusing on their offense. Ian thinks they could have the best offense in Section V, along with a pair of potential Division I receivers.

Coach’s take

Brockport has the home-field advantage, and their coach is optimistic about the matchup and the remainder of the season.

“Well, tonight being homecoming and playing Monroe it’s like, perfect. Perfect situation. I say that now,” says head coach Paul Carella. “Yeah, you know, each game each week… we never look ahead in our schedule. So week one we were focused on Spencerport. That’s our rival. Last week we played Athena, that’s our westside rivalry as well. We play them, it seems like, every year. We have a history with them.”

Though Brockport hasn’t played Monroe recently, Coach Carella has confidence in the team’s defense.

