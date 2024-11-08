Touchdown 10: Rivals McQuaid and Aquinas meet again

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — This week’s Touchdown 10 game of the week is focused on everyone’s favorite type of matchup: a rivalry. In fact, this rivalry is arguably the most historic in Section V.

Aquinas Institute, a co-ed Catholic school will take on its long-time rival, McQuaid Jesuit, an all-boys Catholic school 20 minutes down the road.

The two teams meet in the playoffs often. The last team other than McQuaid and Aquinas to win a Section V class title was 2016. News10NBC’s Ian Mills was just 15 years old at the time.

Ian, a McQuaid alumnus, is no stranger to the matchup. He went out to McQuaid ahead of kickoff to speak with both teams. McQuaid is ranked second in Class AA with Aquinas nipping at their heels in third place.

With both teams 6-2, McQuaid sealed second place with 59 points on the season. Aquinas nearly trails with 56. Fairport leads Class AA with 65 points, having only lost to UPrep in October.

Aquinas and McQuaid faced off in October with McQuaid coming out on top, 23-9.

Kickoff Friday is at 7 p.m. at McQuaid Jesuit High School.