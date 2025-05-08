Traffic Alert: Lilac Festival Parade Saturday to affect traffic

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Some roads will be closed Saturday morning for the Lilac Festival Parade, which is set to begin at 8 a.m. along Science Parkway and side streets of South Avenue.

Booth Street, Warren Street, Rosemont Street and Fort Terrace between Elmwood Avenue and East Henrietta Road will be closed starting at 9:15 a.m. Saturday. Elmwood Avenue between South Clinton Avenue and Mount Hope Avenue will also be closed except for residents and emergency vehicles.

At around 10:30 a.m., the parade will move north on South Avenue to Highland Avenue, then head east on Highland Avenue to South Goodman. No street parking is allowed along the parade route.

The affected streets will reopen as soon as the last people in the parade move along the route.