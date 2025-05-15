Traffic Alert: Road closures for J.P. Morgan Corporate Challenge

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Various streets will be closed throughout the City of Rochester on May 22 for the J.P. Morgan Corporate Challenge.

At 5 p.m. on May 22, Morrie Silver Way from Oak Street to Verona Street will be closed until 10 p.m. North Plymouth Avenue from Morrie Silver to the Inner Loop, next to the MCC lot, will also close at 5 p.m. that day.

Here are the list of roads that will be closed starting at 6:15 p.m., on May 22 until runners and walkers pass:

North Plymouth Avenue to the train trestle

Main Street to Exchange Boulevard

Exchange Boulevard and the Ford Street Bridge

From Ford Street Bridge, to Mount Hope Avenue to South Avenue

South Avenue to Main Street

Main Street to State Street

Mill and Platt Street

Morrie Silver Way

The J.P. Morgan Corporate Challenge is a corporate running event where work teams complete a 3.5 mile race. News10NBC has their own team competing this year as well.

The event is expected to start at 7:15 p.m. May 22 at Innovative Field and end around 8:45 p.m. There will also be a fireworks display from Innovative Field at dark.

This race is in its 33rd year. In 2020 and 2021, they had a complimentary virtual race due to COVID-19. To learn more and stay up to date about the 2026 challenge, click here.

