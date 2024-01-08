Transportation Dept. prepared early for winter storm

LATHAM, N.Y. – New York State is getting through the winter storm well. Governor Kathy Hochul spoke at the Department of Transportation garage in Latham, New York on Sunday.

Crews had been planning for the storm since Wednesday. The governor thanked New Yorkers for paying attention to warnings.

Having the storm fall on a weekend with less traffic was also helpful to road crews, she said.

“Having this volume of snow at any time during rush hour or early morning commutes is always dangerous. So having the snowfall start on a Saturday night and go into Sunday allows us the chance to have fewer people on the roads, and fewer people need to get somewhere, makes it a lot easier for us.”

The bullseye of snow so far was in Ulster County, where 14-inches had fallen by the time she spoke-around 9:30 a.m.