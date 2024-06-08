Travelers advised to follow detours as parts of East Main Street shut down

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Two parts of Main Street in downtown Rochester will be closed Saturday.

East Main Street will be closed from Cortland Street to Clinton Avenue. Main Street will also be closed from Exchange Street Boulevard to Irving Place.

The streets are expected to re-open on Sunday. Travelers are asked to obey all signage, flags, and detours during this time.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.