Tree crashes through Webster home, narrowly missing homeowner’s son with broken leg

WEBSTER, N.Y. — A Webster family had a close call early Wednesday morning when a tree fell through their home on Schlegel Road.

“We were sleeping and it just missed my son’s head, basically. I mean, it’s probably a foot from where he was sleeping,” said homeowner Marguerite Mitchell.

Mitchell’s son, who was dealing with a recently broken leg, was the only one home at the time. He had to dig through the debris to find his boot and hobble out of the home.

A tree limb crashed through the roof, smashing through two floors as well. Mitchell couldn’t believe what she saw but was glad her son wasn’t hurt.

“Just utter shock and disbelief and. Yeah, how could this happen?” Mitchell said.

Cameron Miller, owner of Spartan Tree and Landscaping, and his crew were scheduled to do something about this tree later this week. Turns out, it was too late.

“We were originally scheduled to take off this lead of the tree that was starting to get a lot of damage to it, because the homeowner was starting to get concerned. And it’s obvious that the concern was very real because the homeowner woke up this morning to the tree, falling on the house, puncturing the roof, going through the bedroom,” Miller said.

Part of the branch was still sitting on the top, with damage to the roof, shingles and sides of the home as well as the porch. Miller said the stress fractures visible mean the home almost collapsed.

Crews were tying up the tree Wednesday afternoon. They were on the roof working to remove the tree and they told News10NBC it could take one to two hours. Then the homeowner has to call their insurance company to the house and the inside.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.