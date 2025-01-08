Trial begins for three-time felon accused of shooting, beating Rochester cab driver

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The trial for a man accused of killing a cab driver in Rochester has begun.

The jury listened to opening statements Wednesday afternoon.

Police say that David Porter, a three-time felon, got into a cab last April and violently attacked the driver, David Treese III. Porter is accused of repeatedly pistol-whipping Treese before shooting him. Treese ended up dying on the sidewalk on Bay Street after the shooting.

Porter faces charges of first-degree murder.

Last year, News10NBC spoke with a friend of Treese, who said in part:

“What he did was absolutely disgusting and beyond what you would ever need to do to a person,” the friend said, not wanting to be identified on camera during this emotional interview. “He was just taken in such a wrong way — it’s hard, it’s very hard.”

Teese’s friend described him as quiet, kind, and a private person.

We also spoke with Treese’s dad last year, who says he wants nothing but justice for his son.

News10NBC plans to follow up throughout the course of the trial.

