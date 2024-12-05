Trillium Health to host annual fundraiser for World AIDS Day, celebrating 35 years of service

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Trillium Health is set to host its annual fundraiser Thursday night in honor of World AIDS Day. The event will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. at Native Eatery and Bar.

Doctors at Trillium Health observed a decline in AIDS and HIV cases over the past few years, alongside significant advancements in AIDS research. However, they emphasize that there’s still more work to be done.

“For the next year, I’d like to see continued falloff in new infections as a result of better, more effective, convenient treatment,” said Dr. Bill Valenti with Trillium Health. “And also see us continue to get the message out there to really do what we’ve been trying to do for the past several years now, which is end the epidemic that we have the tools to do it. It’s a matter of everybody coming together to make it happen.”

This year’s fundraiser also marks Trillium Health’s 35th anniversary, adding an extra layer of celebration to the evening.

