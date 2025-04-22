Troopers: Convicted felon arrested for making verbal threats with machete

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ARCADIA, N.Y. – A convicted felon from Newark is facing new charges after being accused of entering a victim’s home with a machete and threatening them.

State police said 35-year-old Jared Nesmith entered a home early Monday morning armed with a machete. Nesmith allegedly made verbal threats toward the victim, officials said.

Troopers later found and arrested Nesmith at his home. He is charged with menacing, burglary and criminal possession of a weapon.

Nesmith was arraigned at Wayne County CAP court and remanded without bail due to his prior felony convictions.

