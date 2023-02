ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Traffic is congested on Route 104 on Friday morning after a truck rolled over.

Police say the truck was traveling westbound on Route 104 before it rolled over on the Veteran’s Memorial Bridge. A hazmat team is on the scene cleaning up the mess. We reached out to New York State Police to learn about any possible injuries.

Traffic on Route 104 in that area is running slow. You are urged to find another route on your commute.