TSA warns travelers about ‘cat eyes’ weapons at airport security checkpoints

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — As many people head to the airports for travel, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has a message for passengers.

TSA agents are seeing more “cat eyes” weapons being carried to checkpoints. “Cat eyes,” which are perhaps better known for their dangerous ears than their eyes, fall along the lines of brass knuckles.

“Cat eyes are not permitted through airport security and must be packed in your checked in luggage,” TSA says.

