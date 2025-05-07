Tully’s to host ‘Law & Order Night’ Thursday for Special Olympics New York

News10NBC presents the latest information on the events of the morning, breaking News and current weather conditions, as well as, the 10-Day forecast.

HENRIETTA, N.Y. – Tully’s Good Times Restaurants is teaming up with law enforcement agencies for a “Law & Order Night,” Thursday in support of Special Olympics New York.

From 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, local law enforcement and Special Olympic New York Athletes will work with staff at Tully’s to help serve tables, bus and host to raise funds for the local athletes.

Special Olympics New York trains about 48,000 athletes across the state. They also partner with about 340 schools statewide to offer unified sports, where students with and without disabilities compete as teammates.

