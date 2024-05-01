Turkey hunting spring season begins Wednesday in New York State

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The spring season for turkey hunting begins on Wednesday in New York State. It runs through Friday, May 31.

Hunters must have a turkey hunting permit in addition to a hunting license and can only take one bird a day. Shooting hours are from half an hour before sunrise to noon.

You can learn more about the rules for turkey hunting here and apply for a turkey hunting permit with the state Department of Environmental Conservation here. There will also be a fall turkey hunting season.