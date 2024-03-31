Turnout for early voting in Monroe County

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — March 30 was the last day for early voting in Monroe County.

Voters could cast their ballot for the presidential election early at 17 different polling locations between March 23 and March 30. So, what was the turnout?

The Monroe County Board of Elections has the numbers for voter turnout by polling site.

Monroe County saw a total of 4,809 early voters, most of them on March 25. The polling site at the Henrietta Public Library seemed to be the most popular, with 772 voters in total casting their ballot at that location.

The Presidential Primary Election is Tuesday, April 2. Click here to see the list of those polling sites.

For the rest of the numbers for early voter turnout, click here.