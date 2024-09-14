Two accused of stealing postal worker’s keys

Two accused of stealing keys from postal worker

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man and woman from Rochester are accused of robbing a postal worker.

Federal prosecutors say Syasia McCullough and Malik McCray stole a set of postal keys from a letter carrier on Lake Avenue in June 2023.

They were found during a traffic stop a few days later, along with multiple cell phones, ski masks, and credit cards and checks belonging to other people.

When postal investigators searched McCullough’s phone, they found a text chat describing the robbery the day it happened, plus one saying how they would use the keys to open what investigators believe were collection boxes.

McCullough and McCray are charged with mail theft, robbery, and conspiracy.