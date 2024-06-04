Two bicyclists seriously injured in hit-and-run on Clifford Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police are searching for the driver who struck and injured two bicyclists on Tuesday morning, then fled the scene. It happened on Clifford Avenue near Barons Street.

Officers arrived around 5:30 a.m. and found the bicyclists with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The both 48-year-old man and 31-year-old man were taken to Strong Hospital for treatment.

RPD says a car sideswiped the bicyclists, knocking them to the ground, and investigators are following up on several leads. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.