RUSH, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a two-car crash on 390 South in the town of Rush.

One person had minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.

As a result of the crash, 390 South is closed at Lehigh Station Road. Drivers are advised to find alternative routes.

