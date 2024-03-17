Two dead after rollover crash in Yates County

YATES COUNTY, N.Y. — Two people are dead after a crash in Yates County Saturday night.

Yates County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 6 p.m. at the intersection of Friend Road and West Sherman Hollow Road. Officials say 69-year-old Steven Wolfe was driving on Friend Road and misjudged a curve, causing the car to roll multiple times before landing in a ditch on the south side of Friend Road.

Both people in the car, Steven Wolfe and 65-year-old Deborah Wolfe, were pronounced dead at the scene by the Yates County Coroner’s Office.

The crash is under investigation.