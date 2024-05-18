Two hospitalized after Batavia crash between car and tractor-trailer

BATAVIA, N.Y. — A crash between a car and a tractor-trailer has people hospitalized.

Batavia Police say the crash happened around 9:30 Friday night, when a car driving south on Jackson Street ran a red light and was hit by a tractor-trailer at the intersection of Jackson and Ellicott streets.

Two people were in the car and have significant injuries. They were brought to Strong Memorial Hospital. The tractor-trailer driver is uninjured.

This investigation is ongoing, and charges are pending.