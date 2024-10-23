Two in custody after police chase ends on Lincoln Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police arrested two teens after a chase near Grand Avenue Wednesday afternoon.

Police responded to the area for reports of a person hit by a White Kia and possibly robbed by people inside the car. Officers started to chase the car after they said they tried to pull it over and it kept driving.

After about 20 minutes, the car stopped after hitting spiked stripes on Lincoln Street. Police arrested the two teens and are still investigating.

Photos from the scene:

The person hit by the car has minor injuries.

Officers say more information will be released as the investigation moves forward.