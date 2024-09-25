Two Monroe County widows awarded over $500,000 in Agent Orange exposure settlements

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. — Two Monroe County women will receive financial settlements after their husbands died from the effects of Agent Orange exposure.

Sandra Auger from Irondequoit has been awarded $370,000. Her husband’s disability claims were initially denied by the VA, but the Monroe County Veterans Service Agency took the case to court.

Auger says the money will be life-changing.

“What widows go through trying to live on a small pension, and their social security, and not knowing what’s going to happen in the future to them. You hear about women living in backseats their cars. It’s not a funny thing because it could happen to so many people,” Auger said.

The other widow will receive around $163,000.

