Two Monroe County widows awarded over $500,000 in Agent Orange exposure settlements
IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. — Two Monroe County women will receive financial settlements after their husbands died from the effects of Agent Orange exposure.
Sandra Auger from Irondequoit has been awarded $370,000. Her husband’s disability claims were initially denied by the VA, but the Monroe County Veterans Service Agency took the case to court.
Auger says the money will be life-changing.
“What widows go through trying to live on a small pension, and their social security, and not knowing what’s going to happen in the future to them. You hear about women living in backseats their cars. It’s not a funny thing because it could happen to so many people,” Auger said.
The other widow will receive around $163,000.
