Two more opportunities to indulge in Rochester’s Food Truck Rodeo

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Taste the best of local food truck cuisine at the Food Truck Rodeo happening Wednesday from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Rochester Public Market.

Enjoy samples from dozens of local food trucks while dancing to live music performed by The Earthtones. There will also be entertainment throughout the evening.

If you can’t make it Wednesday, you’ll have one final chance. The last Food Truck Rodeo of the season will be on September 25th.

