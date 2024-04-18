Two people arrested after incident involving two cars led to shots being fired in city

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Two people are under arrest after a joint investigation from Rochester Police and Irondequoit Police into an incident involving two cars on Wednesday that led to shots being fired.

Officers responded to reports of gunfire on Dewey Avenue near Ridgeway Avenue in the city around 4 p.m. and determined that no one was hit. They later determined that the gunfire stemmed from an incident that started around Route 104 involving two cars.

Investigators surrounded a home on Pierpont Street and eventually arrested two women, 26 and 27. RPD says they will release more information, including on charges, later.