Two people injured in rollover crash on West Ridge Road

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Two people were injured in a rollover crash on West Ridge Road and Bonesteel Road on Monday morning.

The crash on the city’s northside happened around 2:20 a.m. Two cars collided, causing one that rolled over that had two men inside. The Rochester Fire Department had to extricate one of those men and both were taken Rochester General Hospital by ambulance. Their injuries are considered minor.

Rochester Police are still working to determine the cause of the crash. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.