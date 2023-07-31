Two people shot on Portland Avenue and Norton Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Two people are recovering after a shooting at the corner of Portland Avenue and Norton Street on Monday morning.

Rochester Police responded to the shooting around 1:30 a.m. and learned that private cars took two gunshot victims to Rochester General Hospital.

The 33-year-old woman was shot in the upper body and the 24-year-old man was shot in the lower body. Both are expected to survive.

RPD is investigating what led up to the shooting and is asking anyone with information to call 911.