Two RCSD teachers will embark on Lake Ontario journey for science workshop

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Two Rochester City School District teachers will embark on a week-long science workshop on Lake Ontario on Thursday morning.

Every five years, the New York Sea Grant gives teachers the chance to explore Lake Ontario in a research vessel and interact with scientists to build classroom lessons. The Shipboard Science Workshop is also funded by the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative.

This year, seven teachers in New York State were selected to participate in the program:

Tara Spitzer-List, Virtual Academy of Rochester

Tucker Ruderman, World of Inquiry School, RCSD School No. #58

Joseph Perry, Palmyra-Macedon High School

Peter Spence, Byron-Bergen Jr/Sr High School

Barbara Bibbins, Belleville-Henderson Central School

Melissa Elliott, North Tonawanda High School

Christy Pratt, Horseheads High School

The teachers will leave from the Port of Rochester. Teachers from Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, and Wisconsin were also selected for the program.