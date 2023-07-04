Two RCSD teachers will embark on Lake Ontario journey for science workshop
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Two Rochester City School District teachers will embark on a week-long science workshop on Lake Ontario on Thursday morning.
Every five years, the New York Sea Grant gives teachers the chance to explore Lake Ontario in a research vessel and interact with scientists to build classroom lessons. The Shipboard Science Workshop is also funded by the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative.
This year, seven teachers in New York State were selected to participate in the program:
- Tara Spitzer-List, Virtual Academy of Rochester
- Tucker Ruderman, World of Inquiry School, RCSD School No. #58
- Joseph Perry, Palmyra-Macedon High School
- Peter Spence, Byron-Bergen Jr/Sr High School
- Barbara Bibbins, Belleville-Henderson Central School
- Melissa Elliott, North Tonawanda High School
- Christy Pratt, Horseheads High School
The teachers will leave from the Port of Rochester. Teachers from Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, and Wisconsin were also selected for the program.