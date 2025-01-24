Two teens hospitalized after being hit by car while riding bikes through red light in Henrietta

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

HENRIETTA, N.Y. — Brighton Police are investigating a car accident involving two teenagers on bicycles.

The incident occurred Thursday night, Jan. 23, just after 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Brighton-Henrietta Town Line Road and Clay Road.

According to Brighton Police, three teenagers were riding down Clay Road when they attempted to cross the road during a red light. A car traveling on Brighton-Henrietta Town Line Road with a green light struck two of the teens.

The bicyclists, aged 13 and 16, were transported to Strong Memorial Hospital and are expected to survive.

No charges have been filed at this time.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses A.I.