Tyreek Hill hosts Youth Football Camp in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill was in Rochester on Saturday to host a youth football camp, giving kids ages 6 to 17 a chance to learn the game and some skills from a pro in the NFL.

Hill, who has played with two of the league’s top quarterbacks in Tua Tagovailoa and Patrick Mahomes, jokingly told the kids not to ask him who the better quarterback is between the two.

Before the camp started, Hill encouraged the kids to try their best and not get discouraged.

“My dad, he busted my tail all the way through college,” he told the crowd. “And I literally hated it. I wanted to go in and spend time with my mom. I wanted to be a cook, because my dad busted my tail so hard. Here I am today standing right here in front of you guys telling you it takes hard work and determination to be great, man.”

Hill aims to inspire and teach the next generation of football players, sharing his knowledge and experience with kids who aspire to follow in his footsteps.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.