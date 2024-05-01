U of R, RIT, and other local universities have extended their decision date

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — May 1 is college decision day, the deadline that most colleges set for students to declare that they’ll enroll for next school year.

However, some schools have extended their decision deadlines including the University of Rochester, Rochester Institute of Technology, Alfred State, and Syracuse University. They have all pushed their decision date to May 15 because of some issues with this year’s FAFSA application for federal financial aid.

SUNY Oswego has delayed its decision to June 1. You can see the complete list of which colleges are extending their decision dates on the National Association for College Admission Counseling website here.

The website for the U of R says:

“Due to the ongoing delays associated with the FAFSA the University of Rochester is extending its first-year Regular Decision enrollment reply deadline to May 15 for all admitted first-year students. This May 15 enrollment deadline is for Fall 2024 only.”