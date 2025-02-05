U.S. Postal Service hiring for city and rural carrier positions, hosting job fairs throughout February

HENRIETTA, N.Y. — If you’re on the hunt for a job or know someone who is, the United States Postal Service (USPS) is actively hiring.

USPS held a job fair in Rochester Wednesday, and have more planned thorough the month, in both Rochester and Buffalo, if you couldn’t make it. Here’s a list of dates and times for the ones upcoming:

Feb. 6 from 9 a.m. until noon Rochester Processing & Distribution Center 1335 Jefferson Road Rochester, NY 14692

Feb. 14 from 9 a.m. until noon Buffalo Processing & Distribution Center 1200 William St. Buffalo, NY 14240

Feb. 18 from 9:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Canandaigua Post Office 1335 Jefferson Road Rochester, NY 14692

Feb. 26 from noon until 3 p.m. Williamsville Career Center 4175 Transit Road Buffalo, NY 14221



The USPS is looking to fill immediate openings for City Carrier Assistants, who earn $19.33 per hour. Additionally, they are seeking Rural Carrier Associates, with a pay rate of $20.38 per hour.

Notably, the USPS is one of the few federal agencies unaffected by the federal hiring freeze, making this an excellent opportunity for job seekers.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses A.I.