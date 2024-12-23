U.S. Surgeon General warns of widespread loneliness, local community center offers solution

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Loneliness is a significant issue affecting many older Americans, with one in three grappling with it. News10NBC’s Chief Investigative Reporter, Berkeley Brean, explored how local initiatives are helping combat this widespread problem.

The Irondequoit Community Center is one place making a difference. Joe Hedden, a regular visitor, shared, “That’s why I come here. I’ve been here for three years. My wife passed away in 2018 so I have to do something and I just love it here.”

A study by AARP found that six out of 10 older Americans feel isolated, and 40% of women over 60 find it difficult to make new friends.

Shelley Emling, Editor-in-Chief of The Ethel Circle from AARP, explained, “A lot of them are widowed, they’ve never married, they’re estranged from their grown children perhaps or never had children.”

Emling highlighted the importance of community, saying, “And so many older women feel invisible and so this is a way for them to feel heard.”

The Ethel Circle, an AARP Facebook group for women 60 and older, offers a platform for connection. Lisa Marcellino, a member, shared, “I stepped out of my comfort zone and started going to things every month with different groups of women.”

Joe Hedden emphasized the impact of human contact, stating, “And even the doctors talked to me and they said ‘Joe, whatever you’re doing, keep doing it.'”

While some groups are experimenting with AI-generated companions, AARP insists human contact is essential. Loneliness often peaks during this time of year, but technology like Zoom has helped improve the situation since the pandemic.

For those interested in joining the Ethel Circle, click here.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses A.I.