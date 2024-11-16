UPDATE: Motorcyclist in Lyell/Glide crash has died

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A motorcyclist has died following Thursday afternoon’s crash on Lyell Avenue and Glide Street.

Rochester Police are not releasing the name of the 35-year-old man from Greece, who died overnight Friday, out of respect for the family.

According to Rochester Police, an officer was stopped in traffic westbound Thursday afternoon on Lyell Avenue near the intersection with Glide around 4:42 p.m. when he witnessed a Yamaha motorcycle passing cars on the shoulder, using the bike lane, at a high rate of speed. The motorcycle hit an SUV that was trying to make a turn.

The crash remains under investigation, and no charges have been filed. Anyone with information is encouraged to call 911.

