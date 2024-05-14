UR removes pro-Palestinian encampments ahead of commencement

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The University of Rochester has removed the pro-Palestinian encampments at the Eastman Quad on Tuesday.

In a statement, the university said it would “closely monitor all campus spaces and activities” leading up to commencement weekend, which will take place on Friday through Sunday.

Similar to dozens of other college campuses across the country, UR students set up encampments because of the humanitarian crisis in Gaza during the Israel-Hamas war. The UR encampments have been there for weeks.

The students are calling for the university to cut all ties with Israel including for study abroad or scholarship programs. They’re also demanding that the university releases a statement calling for a cease-fire in the war and to bring back student who were banned from campus for protesting.

According UR, campus public safety and facilities workers told the students on Tuesday morning that they needed to remove their tents, barriers, and other items from the Eastman Quad. After that, almost all students dispersed. The UR says that, although the encampment has “largely ended” students did “mobilize as a small group to a different part of River Campus.”

Wilson Boulevard will be closed to vehicle traffic until further notice. The university says it will continue “preparing for all emergency scenarios, including future disruptions” ahead of commencement.

UR students have also held multiple demonstrations this semester to advocate for their demands. Students held a sit-in at Wallis Hall on Wednesday, May 1 and again two days later. In a protest called “Rallying for Rafah”, students said that academically divesting from Israel would signal strong opposition to the ongoing conflict that has killed more than 35,000 Palestinians, mostly civilians.

The university announced last Thursday that it has suspended students who “repeatedly violated policies” during protests. In the statement on Tuesday, the UR says:

“University officials have tried extremely hard to maintain open lines of communication with student protest leaders and have provided leeway to find middle ground on freedom of expression. However, given the aggregation of numerous policy violations of time, place and manner for protests, the decision was made to end the encampment and begin the process of restoring campus life.”