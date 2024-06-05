URMC mourns loss of spinal cord injury researcher, in fatal Pittsford crash

PITTSFORD, N.Y. — News10NBC is learning more about the man killed in a crash in Pittsford last month.

Dr. Weiguo Peng worked at URMC’s Center for Translational Neuromedicine for nearly 30 years. He was killed in a crash on May 17 on Jefferson Road. His 16-year-old son, who was driving, remains hospitalized and is expected to have a long recovery.

A colleague of Dr. Peng’s says he was devoted to his scientific studies and made everyone smile.

“The lab generally focuses on the lymphatic system and neurodegenerative diseases. Before the passing of Doctor Peng he was studying spinal cord injuries,” the colleague said.

Weather is believed to have been a factor in the deadly crash. In addition to his son, Dr. Peng is survived by a 21-year-old daughter. A fundraiser has been set up to help pay for funeral expenses and medical bills for his son. To donate, click here.

