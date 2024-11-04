Utica Police searching for missing woman with autism

UTICA, N.Y. — Have you seen the woman pictured above? Her name is Har Wah Be, and police say she’s been missing since Sunday night and has autism.

Har Wah Be is Asian, five feet tall, has black hair and brown eyes, and is around 175 pounds. The 36-year-old was last seen on Humbert Avenue around 3 p.m. Sunday wearing vanilla-colored pants, a maroon shirt, and carrying a white purse.

She may need medical attention. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Utice Police Department at (315)223-3461.