GREECE, N.Y. — Greece Police are at a scene on West Ridge Road where a van has crashed into the front of a Subway.

A white van smashed into the front of the Subway, right through the front door. Firefighters are also at the scene. Information is limited at this time, but our crews are working to learn more.

Our photojournalist at the scene saw a person handcuffed and put into the back of a patrol car.