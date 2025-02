GREECE, N.Y. — Jackson’s Bakery on Stone Road has become the latest target of vandalism in Greece.

Police say they responded to the scene Wednesday after the bakery’s front window was found smashed. Authorities confirmed that while the window was broken, the vandal didn’t go into the bakery.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses A.I.