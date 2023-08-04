Verona Street Animal Society will hold adoption event Saturday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Verona Street Animal Society is holding a free dog adoption event on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Pups in the Park will be held behind Brown Square Park at the corner of Brown Street and Verona Street. It gives people the chance to meet, play with, and hopefully adopt a new dog.

The adoption event comes as the shelter is beyond filled to the brim. The shelter says its putting dogs in crates in the hallway to make room.