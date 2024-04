HAMLIN, N.Y. – The woman who was shot and killed on April 25 on Monroe Orleans County Line Road has been identified as Deborah C. Poprawski, 71, of Hamlin.

Her husband John H. Poprawski 72, of Hamlin, remains in critical condition at a local hospital.

Monroe County sheriff’s deputies responded to a scene on Monroe Orleans County Line Road and found the body of a woman with a gunshot wound.

Deputies are investigating, but no arrests have been made.